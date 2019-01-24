News, Uncategorized

Three fake INEC staff arrested & remanded in Lagos prison

Three individuals impersonating workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, the force acted on a complaint from the Deputy Director of INEC, Shomolu LGA, Mrs Akinwunmi S.O., on January 22, 2019, that some persons at Shop no.33, Aluta Plaza, Federal College of Education, Akoka, were impersonating INEC workers and recruiting ad-hoc staff.

According to Oti, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, directed the Pedro Police Station DPO to infiltrate the camp of the culprits with his undercover operatives. The operatives did as directed, leading to the arrest of the suspects, namely: Kaiyewu Folahan, Akintunde Ibukun and Azeez Kazeem.

Exhibits recovered from them included a laptop, 511 INEC Lagos Ad-hoc Recruitment Forms, already filled with passport photographs attached. Meanwhile, the suspects were on Wednesday arraigned at the Chief Magistrate’s Court 2, Yaba, for conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, fraudulent act and unlawful possession of INEC materials.

