Tinubu now Buhari’s chief slave – Fani Kayode

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has accused a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being a chief slave of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The former Aviation minister quoted a 2013 statement of the former Lagos state governor, wherein he(Tinubu) accused Buhari of being “an agent of destabilisation, an ethnic bigot and a religious fanatic”, yet has become a number supporter of the president.
Fani-Kayode, speaking via his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening, said described Tinubu as “Buhari’s principal night soil collector and chief slave.”
“Buhari is an agent of destabilisation, an ethnic bigot and a religious fanatic. He is unfit to rule Nigeria”- Bola Tinubu, March, 2003.
It is sad that today the same Bola Tinubu who saw things so clearly in 2003 is now Buhari’s principal night soil collector and chief slave.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 23, 2019