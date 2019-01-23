Tinubu now Buhari’s chief slave – Fani Kayode

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has accused a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being a chief slave of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Aviation minister quoted a 2013 statement of the former Lagos state governor, wherein he(Tinubu) accused Buhari of being “an agent of destabilisation, an ethnic bigot and a religious fanatic”, yet has become a number supporter of the president.

Fani-Kayode, speaking via his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening, said described Tinubu as “Buhari’s principal night soil collector and chief slave.”

“Buhari is an agent of destabilisation, an ethnic bigot and a religious fanatic. He is unfit to rule Nigeria”- Bola Tinubu, March, 2003.

It is sad that today the same Bola Tinubu who saw things so clearly in 2003 is now Buhari’s principal night soil collector and chief slave.