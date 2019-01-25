Tiwa Savage spotted for the first time in 2019 in a transparent outfit (photo)

38-year old singer and mother of one, Tiwa Savage decided to throw caution to the wind as she stepped out seductively.

A recent photo of the mother of one has started making the rounds and we are glad to see that she looks all chic and glamorous.

She was spotted with the Love me jeje crooner, Seyi Sodimu, who explained in his caption that he was glad to see the star.

He wrote:

“I had a wonderful time with @tiwasavage the other day. It was nice seeing you Queen Tiwa. 2019 is going to be EPIC. ��”

Post below: