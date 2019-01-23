Uncategorized

Toke Makinwa advises Nigerian women on body enhancement surgeries (Video)

Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, and author Toke Makinwa advised women on body enhancement surgeries, saying those who are interested in it should go for it.

She urged women not to allow anyone stop them from considering having a body makeover.

In the latest episode of her vlog, she advised women interested in “fixing their bodies” vie enhancement surgeries, to totally go for it.

She buttressed her point by adding that the idea for these body enhancement surgeries were actually given to cosmetic surgeons by God.

Toke also made reference to her body, which she revealed in December 2018, was fixed via enhancement surgeries. She said;

“This year, I am going to speak to those people who might be going through a phase in their life right now where they’re feeling shamed as a result of things they’ve done at some point in the past or who are not necessarily bold enough to take the step and own certain things. Everyone has self esteem issues. Everyone has one or two things that they are not proud about. If we are open to the invention of technology, why are we not open to the invention of medical science?

“If you are someone who wants to get a boob job for yourself, if you want to get any part of your body enhanced, don’t let anybody shame you for making those choices. It is the same God that gave the scientist the brain to invent certain things like phones, sim cards, that gave doctors the brain to find new ways to make the body better”.

