By Blessing NewsJanuary 29, 2019 Toolz wore this sexy outfit to Davido’s concert Toolz wore this outfit to Davido’s concert and she looked stunning! What do you think? You may also like Simi shares wedding photo Victoria Kimani shows her butt in new photos Patoranking shares new photo with Alex Iwobi Wunmi Obe’s reaction to Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs is hilarious Davido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London Kenneh Omeruo shares photo of wife and daughter Twitter user says he never receives gifts from girls Betty Irabor blasts people who make other people feel insecure Media personality, Seyi Atigarin wore this stunning dress to the Film Gala Previous articleKenneh Omeruo shares photo of wife and daughter Next articleDavido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.