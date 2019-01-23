Toyin Abraham visited me on my hospital bed, she’s an angel – Princess Shyngle writes

Controversial actress Princess Shyngle is full of praises for colleague Toyin Abraham, whom she claimed took her time off to see her on her hospital bed while she was hospitalised in Lagos in December.

Shyngle, who referred to Toyin as an Angel narrate on how she drove all the way from Ibadan to Lagos when news broke that she attempted suicide.

I had a relapse and got admitted last month in Lagos, this angel @toyin_abraham saw the news online left location and drove all the way from Ibadan to lekki immediately, rushed to the hospital just to see me and to make sure I was okay ❤️

toyin was literally in tears and was praying for me ❤️ @toyin_abraham I just want to say Thank you for being a big sis to me, thank you for always being there for me, thank you for guiding me, thank you for encouraging me and always putting a smile on my face ❤️❤️

I love you so much and I promise to never let you down @toyin_abraham ❤️ you’re definitely an angel sent from above to watch over me and protect me ❤️❤️ God bless you my gorgeous big sis ❤️❤️❤️ @toyin_abraham please help me thank this gorgeous angel for me y’all

