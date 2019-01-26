‘Trust Me South West Is For APC’ – Nigerians Say Following Huge Turn Out Of Crowd At President Muhammadu Buahri’s Campaign In Oyo

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train was at Oyo state earlier today before moving on to Osun syate as the quest for votes soliciting continues ahead of the forthcoming election next month.

Buhari who is seeking a second term in office witness a huge turn out of crowd at the campaign rally with this prompting Nigerians to conclude that the South West belongs to the rulling All Progressive Party(APC).

Their reactions:

All PDP plans have collapsed, the last two options are to boycott the elections or unleash violence across the nation. Sai Baba 🙌 #PMBinOyo #PMB4Plus4 https://t.co/vIoNVNwHKD — Adamu Hayatu™ (@AHayatu) January 26, 2019

Oyo state people wehdon o! I thought you people were always complaining about Ajimobi? E ku ise o! 🙄🙄🙄 #PMBInOyo — Baybie (@Baybie8) January 26, 2019