TyrantBuhari: Here’s what Nigerians are saying about Onnoghen’s suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe social media attack, after he swore in a new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko on Friday.

The president on the ‘order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal’ suspended embattled CJN, Walter Onnoghen. A move that has sparked serious reactions on Twitter and a trending Tyrant Buhari hashtag.

Buhari came for the Shiites, you said i am not a Shi'ite Buhari came for the National Assembly, you said they deserved it Buhari came for Deji, you ignored it Buhari came for the Judiciary, you are quiet Buhari will come for you #TyrantBuhari — Nafiu T (@nafeezi) January 25, 2019

Listen to how the great Fela Kuti described General Muhammad Buhari in 1983: " Animal in human skin" Years later, has anything changed?#TyrantBuhari pic.twitter.com/N69qigqZzS — Mr Awaji (@_MrAwaji) January 25, 2019

Jonathan is weak Jonathan is weak we want a strong man. You have a strong man now you people are crying 😂😂 . Una never see anything #TyrantBuhari — @ye_ebube 🐉 (@WilliamsEbube) January 25, 2019

#TheBuhariEffect is such that his SAN VP Osibanjo too will suddenly not know that his boss #TyrantBuhari has no direct powers 2suspend Justice Onnoghen &swear in another Chief Justice of Nigeria without NJC & Senate approval

To even think the appointment is even a nepotic one sef pic.twitter.com/PRssIjziju — If¥™ (@nnekei) January 25, 2019

It's a black Friday in Nigeria…I weep for my belove country, @MBuhari has finally succeeded in truncating our democracy #tyrantbuhari — Oredola Adodo (@dola_baba) January 25, 2019

The reasons why he lost in

2003, 2007, 2011 are showing up now! Tinubu went to the pit, dug and brought out a tyrant just to acquire power by all means. #TyrantBuhari — Governotorial Bolanle. Esq 🇳🇬 (@bolanle_cole) January 25, 2019

Nigerians, the PDP can’t fight this battle alone, it is time to defend our country.

Suspending CJN Onnoghen is same as suspending our constitution.

There’s no country without constitution.

We must all join hands as one people and condemn this to save our country. #TyrantBuhari — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) January 25, 2019