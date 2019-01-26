Uche Maduagwu threatens cross-dresser Bobrisky for insulting Odunlade Adekola

Self acclaimed Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed Bobrisky for insulting Odunlade Adekola over a video the actor shared on social media.

Uche took to his own IG page to slam Bobrisky for disrespecting Odunlade and went further to ask the popular cross-dresser to immediately apologize to the Yoruba Movies star.

Uche wrote:

”@bobrisky222 If you can INSULT @odunomoadekola by calling him a “senseless IDIOT”, what should we call these “New Yam festival” pics??? @bobrisky222 pictures don’t LIE, you can be deceiving yourself and all those “Radical for Jesus” actresses that you’re a GIRL,? but behind all those miracle Snapchat filters,?

Nigerians know the real you, a masquerade can never hide from the gods.? @bobrisky222 APOLOGIZE to @odunomoadekola now because he is a LEGEND in the Yoruba movie industry, and not your age mate.? @bobrisky222 if you like, pack all the bathroom slippers in Lagos inside your BRA,? we don’t care, but stop disrespecting Yoruba movie actors.

He went further to write:

”@bobrisky222 Stop insulting @odunomoadekola He is not responsible for your minimum wage nightmare looks…?? So there is no more RESPECT for elders again in Nigeria?? And this is the same person that “Radical for Jesus” actress is allowing to freely eat with her child?? God have mercy.

@bobrisky222 You claim that @odunomoadekola went to school at old age,? is it not better late than never? If not for JACOB, will you be able to write properly without any assistance?? @bobrisky222 If you had dressed properly like every NORMAL human being, will anyone throw a shade at you??

So now you open your mouth and allegedly called someone a “SHE GOAT”, and an “IDIOT?”? @bobrisky222 have you looked at yourself in the mirror without your Snapchat filter P.A?? Honestly, even NLC will not mind donating their 30K minimum wage to CHARITY if it looked like you in person.