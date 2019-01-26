News, Uncategorized

US reacts to CJN Onnoghen’s suspension

The United States government has reacted to the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and his replacement by President Buhari.

Reacting to the turn of events, the US embassy said it is deeply concerned by the decision of the executive to suspend and replace the CJN without the support of the legislative branch.

It was further urged that the issues raised by this decision be resolved swiftly and peacefully.

“The Embassy of the United States is deeply concerned by the impact of the executive branch’s decision to suspend and replace the Chief Justice and head of the judicial branch without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections.

We note widespread Nigerian criticism that this decision is unconstitutional and that it undermines the independence of the judicial branch. That undercuts the stated determination of government, candidates, and political party leaders to ensure that the elections proceed in a way that is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful – leading to a credible result.

We urge that the issues raised by this decision be resolved swiftly and peacefully in accordance with due process, full respect for the rule of law, and the spirit of the Constitution of Nigeria. Such action is needed urgently now to ensure that this decision does not cast a pall over the electoral process.”

