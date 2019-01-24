Van Vicker, releases beautiful family photo as he wishes his wife a happy birthday

Actor, Van Vicker’s wife, Adjoa, celebrates her birthday today and the actor took the moment to share a loved up family photo as he pens down a message.

His post reads :

Wow. Another year means an addition to your years on Earth. Hip, hip, hip, hooray! You are a year older. But you don’t look it, hahaha. You look younger (women love to hear that) lol. Anyway, on your bday the kids and I present to you a 3-in-1 award. Best mom, Best wife and the Long Life award. You are that vital element we all rely on. Affable, sensitive, passionate, sweet, your shoe is way too big for anyone to fill. No wonder we look and feel the way we do under your watch. God continues to shower is Grace and blessings on your path. Happy birthday baby. We love you”