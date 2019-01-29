By Blessing NewsJanuary 29, 2019 Victoria Kimani shows her butt in new photos Victoria Kimani shared this sexy photo, flaunting her butt. You may also like Simi shares wedding photo Patoranking shares new photo with Alex Iwobi Wunmi Obe’s reaction to Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs is hilarious Davido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London Toolz wore this sexy outfit to Davido’s concert Kenneh Omeruo shares photo of wife and daughter Twitter user says he never receives gifts from girls Betty Irabor blasts people who make other people feel insecure Media personality, Seyi Atigarin wore this stunning dress to the Film Gala Previous articlePatoranking shares new photo with Alex Iwobi Next articleSimi shares wedding photo Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.