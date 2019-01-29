By Blessing NewsJanuary 29, 2019 Victoria Kimani shows her butt in new photos Victoria Kimani shared this sexy photo, flaunting her butt. You may also like Chop their money and run – Toke Makinwa advises women chased by married men There is no girl in Nigeria that can twerk more than me – Dabota Lawson Bobrisky has something to say about the Jussie Smollett attack This Twitter testimony will inspire you! There is no love in marriage – IK Ogbonna Ycee is back with a new video – Balance This Facebook photo will shock you! It is a woman’s world for real – Ibrahim Suleiman Di’Ja shares photos of her husband Previous articlePatoranking shares new photo with Alex Iwobi Next articleSimi shares wedding photo Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.