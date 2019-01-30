Politics, Trending

Video: Strange moment pdp campaign stagr collapsed right in the middle of a rally

The All Progressives Congress,APC has shared a video of a collapsed campaign rally podium in Kebbi state, Nigeria.

In the video, a campaign podium which conveyed some Peoples Democratic Party members, collapsed right in the middle of a campaign rally in Northwestern state.

According to the ruling party, though it prayed for the quick recovery of the victims of the collapse, the mockery undertone of the message was very evident.

See video  by APC below

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus, Frowns At Jussie Smollett’s Attack, Pens Him A Classy Message

Nigerians React As Appellate Court Ask Embattled CJN, Walter Onnoghen, To Face CCT Trial

#AtikuInLagosAgain#: The Children Of Corruption And Their Father Of Corruption Attended Lagos Island Club To Deliver A Speech, Today. – Could Nigerians Be Referring To These Stakeholders That Were In Company Of Atiku During The Summit??? (Pictures)

‘ Babachir Lawal Court Charge Is A Distraction Of Illegal Removal Of Onoghen.’ – Nigerians React As EFCC Drag Buhari’s Ex-SGf To Court

2019: We know the task ahead, we are adequately prepared

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Stuns In Skimpy Gown (Picture)

‘Beauty Without Brains Equals Zero’ – Teenage Actress, Regina Daniel, Says As She Slay In New Pictures

Drama At APC Rally As Both Buhari And Oshiomole Made Mockery Of Rochas Okorocha Despite Being A Member Of The Same Party

‘Which Part Of The South Did PDP Boast About Having A Stone Wall That APC Cannot Penetrate?’ – APC Say As They Show Off Teeming Crowd At Buhari’s Campaign Rally In Owerri(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *