Politics, Trending

Video: Strange moment pdp campaign stage collapsed right in the middle of a rally

The All Progressives Congress,APC has shared a video of a collapsed campaign rally podium in Kebbi state, Nigeria.

In the video, a campaign podium which conveyed some Peoples Democratic Party members, collapsed right in the middle of a campaign rally in Northwestern state.

According to the ruling party, though it prayed for the quick recovery of the victims of the collapse, the mockery undertone of the message was very evident.

See video  by APC below

