Uncategorized

Wande Coal shares his mum’s photo as he celebrates her birthday

Sensational Nigeria singer Wande Coal recently took to his Instagram page to share a lovely picture of his good looking mother.

The singer posted the photo in commemoration of his mum’s birthday.

In the photo, the singer’s mother was spotted in a lovely native attire as she posed for the camera. Wande Coal shared the photo with a simple caption expressing his love for his sweet mother.

He posted saying: “Mama’s Day! ❤️ ”

Even though the singer was not in the picture with his mother, the resemblance between mother and son is obvious, safe for the fact that the So mi so crooner has a darker skin shade compared to his mum.

Tags

You may also like

Victor Moses completes move to Turkish side Fenerbache from Chelsea

Paul Okoye’s lavish Lagos home & studio space opened

Emiliano Sala: Gonzalo Higuain & Sergio Aguero break silence on missing Cardiff City striker

President Buhari suspends CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State as acting CJN

“It’s a pity” – Chelsea’s assistant manager Gianfranco Zola reacts to Victor Moses’ move to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce

Nigerian rapper Falz opens up on his relationship status, reveals he has been single for a while (Video)

Tboss finally fulfills her promise to take her mother and sister on vacation (photos)

Banky W calls out INEC for spelling his name wrongly & having his misprinted party logo

Lionel Messi begs for Emiliano Sala’s search to resume after police called off rescue operations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *