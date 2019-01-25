Wande Coal shares his mum’s photo as he celebrates her birthday

Sensational Nigeria singer Wande Coal recently took to his Instagram page to share a lovely picture of his good looking mother.

The singer posted the photo in commemoration of his mum’s birthday.

In the photo, the singer’s mother was spotted in a lovely native attire as she posed for the camera. Wande Coal shared the photo with a simple caption expressing his love for his sweet mother.

He posted saying: “Mama’s Day! ❤️ ”

Even though the singer was not in the picture with his mother, the resemblance between mother and son is obvious, safe for the fact that the So mi so crooner has a darker skin shade compared to his mum.