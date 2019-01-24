Politics, Trending

We need the ‘respected’ Ezekwesili on board

The Director general of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo has urged Oby Ezekwesili to throw her weight behind the president, now that she’s no longer running.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN,  stunned both supporters and critics, after she announced on Thursday morning, her withdrawal from the presidential race just few weeks to the election.

Reacting to reports that the party has withdrawn its support from Ezekwesili, and thrown its weight behind President Buhari, Keyamo begs Ezekwesili to come on board.

Keyamo added that the coalition Nigeria needs, is to fight corruption and not against political party.

In his words:

Thanks, ACPN, for seeing the light we saw long ago. We beseech the respected Oby Ezekwesili to join hands now with PMB. The coalition we need in Nigeria is a coalition against corruption, not a coalition against any political party. PMB is already leading the pack against corruption.

You may also like

Just In: Oby Ezekwesili’s party levies serious allegations against her

Why NNPC must be sold – Atiku insists

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24thJanuary

Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race, insists on coalition

Man & woman pictured fighting outside a Shoprite Mall 

What Nigerians are saying about Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

Breaking!!! Oby Ezekwesili steps down from 2019 presidential race

Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

Devoted Christian Nurse arrested after woman in coma for 14 years gives birth in hospital

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *