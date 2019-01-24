We need the ‘respected’ Ezekwesili on board

The Director general of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo has urged Oby Ezekwesili to throw her weight behind the president, now that she’s no longer running.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, stunned both supporters and critics, after she announced on Thursday morning, her withdrawal from the presidential race just few weeks to the election.

Reacting to reports that the party has withdrawn its support from Ezekwesili, and thrown its weight behind President Buhari, Keyamo begs Ezekwesili to come on board.

Keyamo added that the coalition Nigeria needs, is to fight corruption and not against political party.

In his words:

Thanks, ACPN, for seeing the light we saw long ago. We beseech the respected Oby Ezekwesili to join hands now with PMB. The coalition we need in Nigeria is a coalition against corruption, not a coalition against any political party. PMB is already leading the pack against corruption.