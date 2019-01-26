Sports, Trending

‘We Need To Re- Invite Jose Mourinho And Sack Him Again’ – Nairabet CEO, Akin Alabi, Says After Manchester United Dumped Arsenal Out Of FA Cup

Manchester United dumped Arsenal out of the English FA cup today after beating them by three goals to one at the Emirates stadium to make it 8 wins from 8 games for their new manager, Ole Gunnar Sollskjaer.

The Red Devils have won all their matches since the club parted with their former manager, Jose Mourinho.

Nairabet CEO, Akin Alabi .who is a Manchester United fan has as a result of this taken to his twitter handle to react.

What he said:

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus, Shares Amazing Story Of How She Went To A School For The Blind 16 Years Ago

Onnoghen: You’re a grave danger to our Democracy, Ezekwesili, Fayose blast Buhari

‘Buhari is a fantastic monster’, Fani Kayode reacts to Onnoghen’s case

#TyrantBuhari: Here’s what Nigerians are saying about Onnoghen’s suspension

Atiku And Saraki React As Buhari Swears In New CJN

What Dangers Can Happen With Students While Studying Abroad?

Onnoghen’s remove, a coup by the ‘cabal’ – Ben Bruce

After Onnoghen, Atiku is next, watch and see – Donald Duke

Read Buhari’s full address during swearing in, of new acting CJN, Ibrahim Tanko( Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *