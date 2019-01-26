West Africa Automotive Show in Lagos, Nigeria 2019 promises to be a wonderful event, in which new business relationships will be developed. WAAS invites the car dealerships, and accessory companies, including parts manufacturers, suppliers to come and make the most of opportunity to network. Businesses who are operating in the automotive maintenance, repair, and vehicle enhancement sector also have a opportunity to meet dealers, manufacturers, suppliers face-to-face, and get enlightened about new products they are offering.