What a blunder!!! Watch moment Buhari raised the hand of his own aide as ‘governatorial’ candidate of Cross River state

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe criticisms after he presented his aide as the gubernatorial candid of Cross River state instead of the actual candidate.

This mistake which many Nigerians have labeled as ’embarrassing’ took place on Wednesday in Cross River state where the president had gone for his presidential campaign rally.

In this video, which has been shared by thousands of people on Twitter, including former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, the presented his aide, Ndoma Egba, as Cross River State’s APC “governatorial” candidate instead of Owan Enoh.

Analysing the video, Omokri mocked Buhari for not only raising the hand of the wrong candidate but for also calling the man a GOVERNATORIAL candidate.

This man should be in a RETIREMENT home not at AsoRock. The CABAL is in charge, not Buhari, he said.

See video