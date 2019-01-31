Politics, Trending

What a blunder!!! Watch moment Buhari raised the hand of his own aide as ‘governatorial’ candidate of Cross River state

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe criticisms after he presented his aide as the gubernatorial candid of Cross River state instead of the actual candidate.

This mistake which many Nigerians have labeled as ’embarrassing’ took place on Wednesday in Cross River state where the president had gone for his presidential campaign rally.

In this video, which has been shared by thousands of people on Twitter, including former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, the presented his aide, Ndoma Egba, as Cross River State’s APC “governatorial” candidate instead of Owan Enoh.

Analysing the video, Omokri mocked Buhari for not only raising the hand of the wrong candidate but for also calling the man a GOVERNATORIAL candidate.

This man should be in a RETIREMENT home not at AsoRock. The CABAL is in charge, not Buhari, he said.

See video

You may also like

Peter Obi is a liar – Amaeachi fires shots at him

2019: any attempt to rig the elections will result in war

Atiku is the kind of leader Nigeria needs

3 interesting points Atiku made during the town hall meeting hosted by Kadaria Ahmed

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st January

Breaking!!!Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus Dumped Out Of The Coppa Italia

‘Maurizio Sarri Is Pretty Much An Italian Version Of Louis Van Gaal But With A Smoking Addiction’ – Fans Call Out The Tactician After Chelsea’s Heavy Defeat To Bournemouth

Nollywood Actress, Kehinde Bankole, Shows Off Her Banging Body In New Pictures (Pictures)

#TheCandidate#: ‘Atiku And Obi Are Presidential Materials. Tonight They Won Me Over. I’m ATIculated And OBIdien’ – Nigerians Say As Atiku And Peter Obi Goes Live On Tv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *