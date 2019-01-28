What Banky W Said After A Follower Called His Attention To His Missing Campaign Posters On The Highway Is A Must Read

It is no longer news that popular musician, Olubankole Wellington, officially known and addressed as Banky W, is vying for a political office in the forthcoming election. The handsome singer who is the Modern Democratic Party(MDP) house of Representative candidate for Eti Osa local in the coming election replied a follower on twitter.
The concerned follower called his attention to his campaign posters that were removed from Lekki – Epe expressway and his response was epic.
What he said:
Opponents got their supporters to remove them overnight. We will be back with more shortly. They are doing everything within their power to bury us, but it’s only inspiring us to go harder. We move. #ModernDemocraticParty #StrongerTogether https://t.co/W8UKzH0AGQ
— Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 28, 2019