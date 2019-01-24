What Nigerians are saying about Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria Dr Oby Ezekwesili, sparked a hive of social media reactions after she announced on Thursday morning, her decision to withdraw from the 2019 presidential race to form a coalition.

According to the former vice president of the world bank and former of Education minister in Nigeria, her decision is borne out of the desire to dislodge the All Progressive Congressional, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, that have continued to recycle themselves in power.

“I have decided to step down from the presidential race and focus on helping to build a Coalition for a viable alternative to the #APCPDP in the 2019 general elections,” she said.

This decision has stirred a hot conversation and debate on social media, as Nigerians are on different platforms, sharing their opinions about it.

Take a look at what we found on Twitter

So Oby Ezekwesili has stepped down from the Presidential race and is calling for a coalition to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress and the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party. Do you think this call for a coalition is too late? pic.twitter.com/TTXAAM5TH2 — Nicholas Ibekwe (@nicholasibekwe) January 24, 2019

Oby Ezekwesili has stepped down to help build a single coalition against the incumbents. My next preferred candidate is Kingsley Moghalu, and if all other 3rd force presidential candidates consolidate around one person, it can become significant enough to shake the status quo. — Mark Essien (@markessien) January 24, 2019

Oby Ezekwesili bows out of Presidential Race, Madam Oby has just destroyed the hopes of Nigeria having a female president 😥😥😥 — Suzzette (@queensuzzette) January 24, 2019

Declare for President. Collect donations into millions. Refuse to campaign. Quit race. Become richer. Madam Oby Ezekwesili is a yahoo boy. — Hydra Deji Adeyanju (@BrianJDennis) January 24, 2019