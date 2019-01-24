Politics, Trending

What Nigerians are saying about Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria Dr Oby Ezekwesili, sparked a hive of social media reactions after she announced on Thursday morning, her decision to withdraw from the 2019 presidential race to form a coalition.

According to the former vice president of the world bank and former of Education minister in Nigeria, her decision is borne out of the desire to dislodge the All Progressive Congressional, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, that have continued to recycle themselves in power.

“I have decided to step down from the presidential race and focus on helping to build a Coalition for a viable alternative to the #APCPDP in the 2019 general elections,” she said.

This decision has stirred a hot conversation and debate on social media, as Nigerians  are on different platforms, sharing their opinions about it.

Take a look at what we found on Twitter

