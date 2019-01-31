Entertainment, Trending

What Talented Actress, Jinad Habibat Adunni, Said After Two Fans Gifted Her Two Cars Would Leave You Thrilled

Image result for Jinad Habibat Adunni

Talented  yoruba actress, Jinad Habibat Adunni, officially known and addressed as Omo Jinad receives 2 cars from 2 fans today. Amazing isn’t it???

The light skinned actress then took to her Instagram page  afterwards to drop a classy note dedicated to God.

Picture below:

What she said:

View this post on Instagram

This captions dey make me cry right now🙏🙏🗣🗣🗣 Reposted from @omo_baba_oba – Because God never shows up late, sometimes at a point in our lifes we all wonder where is God, why did he forsake mi?…….but with patience and steadfastness, to wait onto the moment his around. Wen he don come he don come. I remember days wen i was so worried the way you jump on cabs at a point. I used to say God will come soon😁😁😂😂. When you told me about these two gift of cars from two different fans, i was totally marvelled by God grace. I gave you the slogan in shaku shaki 'OLOUN DE ELERI, SE AYE LEN GBE NI ABI ORUN' //GOD IS AROUND AND YOU PRETEND AS IF YOU DID NOT SEE HIM, DO YOU LIVE IN HEAVEN OR ON EARTH. NOW OBA ELEBURU IKE HAS COME🙌🙌🙌🙏🙌 I call this JEHOVAH OVERDO. Hearty congratulations sister mi, oloun sese bere ni, moreeeeeeeeeeeeee to come. Insha Allahu @omojinad 😍😍😍😍😍. I am immensely happy😗😗😗😗 – #regrann

A post shared by Jinad Habibat Adunni (@omojinad) on

