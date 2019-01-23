Trending, Uncategorized

What Tinubu Said About Buhari After The Sokoto Rally Is A Must Read

Former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was among the party faithfuls that followed President Muhammadu Buhari to Sokoto today as they gear up for the 2019 general election scheduled for next month.

Tinubu who is the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) under whose platform Buhari is contesting  for the presidency then took to his twitter handle at the end of the campaign to reveal that the incumbent President is building a good foundation for Nigeria.

In his own word:

You may also like

We need the ‘respected’ Ezekwesili on board

Just In: Oby Ezekwesili’s party levies serious allegations against her

Why NNPC must be sold – Atiku insists

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24thJanuary

Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race, insists on coalition

Man & woman pictured fighting outside a Shoprite Mall 

Singer, Davido sends ‘death threats’ to a man who allegedly scammed him of £10,000 

Oby Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race, gives reasons

Blogger, Linda Ikeji narrates how her parents were once embarrassed all because of N70

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *