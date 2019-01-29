Trending

‘Which Part Of The South Did PDP Boast About Having A Stone Wall That APC Cannot Penetrate?’ – APC Say As They Show Off Teeming Crowd At Buhari’s Campaign Rally In Owerri(Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train hit Imo state after departing Abia early today as his campaign rally across the south east zone of Nigeria goes on. Buhari who is seeking a second term in office under the rulling All Progressive Party(APC)  told people in Owerri to vote across party, religious and tribal lines during the campaign.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, at the end of the rally then took to his twitter handle to share with Nigerians, video from the rally depicting huge turn out of crowd during the exercise.

Video below:

 

You may also like

Drama At APC Rally As Both Buhari And Oshiomole Made Mockery Of Rochas Okorocha Despite Being A Member Of The Same Party

Buhari wants to head the three arms of government

Atiku’s memory has entered difficult moments – Bola Tinubu

Scary moment Nigerian policeman guns down unarmed man(Video)

A Healthy December for Market Users

Proposed sack or impeachment against Ambode sparks debate

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha, Gets Cozzy With Two Women (Pictures)

Tanko is Chief Justice of Buhari’s cabal not Nigeria – Ben Bruce

Former BBNaija Housemate, Nina, All Shades Of Glow As She Stun In New Pictures (Pictures)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *