Trending

‘Which Part Of The South Did PDP Boast About Having A Stone Wall That APC Cannot Penetrate?’ – APC Say As They Show Off Teeming Crowd At Buhari’s Campaign Rally In Owerri(Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train hit Imo state after departing Abia early today as his campaign rally across the south east zone of Nigeria goes on. Buhari who is seeking a second term in office under the rulling All Progressive Party(APC)  told people in Owerri to vote across party, religious and tribal lines during the campaign.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, at the end of the rally then took to his twitter handle to share with Nigerians, video from the rally depicting huge turn out of crowd during the exercise.

Video below:

 

You may also like

Peter Obi is a liar – Amaeachi fires shots at him

What a blunder!!! Watch moment Buhari raised the hand of his own aide as ‘governatorial’ candidate of Cross River state

2019: any attempt to rig the elections will result in war

Atiku is the kind of leader Nigeria needs

3 interesting points Atiku made during the town hall meeting hosted by Kadaria Ahmed

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st January

Breaking!!!Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus Dumped Out Of The Coppa Italia

‘Maurizio Sarri Is Pretty Much An Italian Version Of Louis Van Gaal But With A Smoking Addiction’ – Fans Call Out The Tactician After Chelsea’s Heavy Defeat To Bournemouth

Nollywood Actress, Kehinde Bankole, Shows Off Her Banging Body In New Pictures (Pictures)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *