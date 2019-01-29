‘Which Part Of The South Did PDP Boast About Having A Stone Wall That APC Cannot Penetrate?’ – APC Say As They Show Off Teeming Crowd At Buhari’s Campaign Rally In Owerri(Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train hit Imo state after departing Abia early today as his campaign rally across the south east zone of Nigeria goes on. Buhari who is seeking a second term in office under the rulling All Progressive Party(APC) told people in Owerri to vote across party, religious and tribal lines during the campaign.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, at the end of the rally then took to his twitter handle to share with Nigerians, video from the rally depicting huge turn out of crowd during the exercise.

Video below: