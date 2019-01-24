‘While Others Are Collecting #1000, #500 Our Dear Igbo Brothers Are Insisting On #5000 Or Nothing’ – Nigerians Say As They Claim Buhari’s Campaign At Enugu Witnessed A Low Turn Out

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train was at Anambra today to solicit for their votes as he seek re-election under All Progressive Party(APC) in the forthcoming election scheduled for next month. He equally commissioned the Zik Mausoleum in Anambra State today 23 years after Nnamdi Azikiwe’s death as a part of his visit to the state.

His visit to the states has however generated reactions from Nigerian as they claimed that the venue for the campaign witness a low turn out.

Their reactions:

Organisers of #PMBInAnambra are very angry!😂

They are complaining to campaign DG that the Igbo people are more expensive to mobilize.

While others are collecting #1000, #500, they are insisting on #5000 or nothing.

The low turnout is very embarrassing.! pic.twitter.com/bOd4ApgirC — Anambra 1st son🐦 (@UchePOkoye) January 24, 2019

Our so called Igbo leaders couldn’t ask @MBuhariwhy he didn’t appoint any Igbo person in the security council. This is a clear evidence that they are only concerned about their selfish interest #pmbinanambra — Mixta Simple (@MixtaSimple) January 24, 2019

#PMBInAnambra Stop deceiving Mr president with hired crowd. Nigerians are suffering under BUHARI — kentofcalabar (@effangabassey4) January 24, 2019