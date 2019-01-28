Entertainment, Trending

‘Who Got The Better Concert At the O2, Davido Or Wizkid?’ – See Fans Reaction

Image result for davido and wizkid

Nigeria talented musician, Davido, is now in the league of artists who sold out their shows at O2 Arena, London following his electric performance at the legendary venue ysterday night.

With this feat, he is now the second African artists to sell out the O2 after Wizkid and this has sparked reactions of their music lovers.

What they are saying:

https://twitter.com/iam_alenfrosh/status/1089630073685188609

 

 

You may also like

‘My Mama Dey My Back … Make Una Continue’ – Davido Says As He Flaunt Pictures Of His Sold Out Show(Pictures)

BBNAIJA SEASON 4: AUDITIONS START FEBRUARY 1

BB Naija Finalist, Cee-C, Shows Of Banging Body In A Tight Outfit (Pictures)

Onnoghen: Here’s what the UK, US and EU should really know – FG

O2 Arena Concert: Don Jazzy Weighs In On Davido’s Sold Out Concert

‘Musically Rude’ Rude Boy Says As He Lounge With Tubaba(Picture)

Father Mbaka currently in a meeting with Buhari

‘I Hope Zenith Bank Have APP For Muslims And Traditionalists Also’ – Daddy Freeze Says As He Launches A Scathing Attack On Zenith Bank Following The Announcement Of Their Christian App

What Banky W Said After A Follower Called His Attention To His Missing Campaign Posters On The Highway Is A Must Read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *