‘Who Got The Better Concert At the O2, Davido Or Wizkid?’ – See Fans Reaction

Nigeria talented musician, Davido, is now in the league of artists who sold out their shows at O2 Arena, London following his electric performance at the legendary venue ysterday night.

With this feat, he is now the second African artists to sell out the O2 after Wizkid and this has sparked reactions of their music lovers.

What they are saying:

#wizkid and #Davido are 2 guys just doing music & getting due international respect but some Nigerian e-diots will find a way to pit them against each other.

We should grateful for having arguably the biggest African artistes rather than comparing & contrasting all the time. — M_ (@kene_Maestro) January 28, 2019

Tell the hungry boys of Davido not to run their mouth like fools, we the Wizkid Fc don't take nonsense from anybody including you… #Peace — Big Bharatt (@Hi_Bharatt) January 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/iam_alenfrosh/status/1089630073685188609