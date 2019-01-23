Politics, Trending

Why buhari and Obasanjo’s hanshake shouldn’t shock you – Shehu Sani

 

Lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has said that  Nigerians shouldn’t be  shocked to see President Muhammadu Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo shake hands and smile.

This admonition comes after much ado was made about a handshake the two former military heads shared, during the National Council of state, which held on Tuesday at the state house.

According to the lawmaker, the handshake shouldn’t come as a surprise because the two leaders come a long way, noting that “the glue of their history is thicker than the paste of their politics.”

The senator speaking via his Twitter handlenon Tuesday further said  the emotions of their fanatics, can not undo, or shake the pillar of their class interest.

He wrote:

PMB & OBJ; Don’t be shocked when you see them shake hands and smile;the glue of their history is thicker than the paste of their politics.The pillar of their class interest is stronger than the emotions of their fanatics.

You may also like

Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

Devoted Christian Nurse arrested after woman in coma for 14 years gives birth in hospital

BB Naija 2018 Finalist, Cee-C, Shares Sexy Picture With MMMG Boss, Ubi Franklin, And We Feel You Should See It

‘ Happy Girls Are The Prettiest’ – 18 Years Old Actress, Regina Daniels, Says As She Share Sexy Pictures Of Herself (Pictures)

Pretty Actress, Lillian Esoro, Reveals How She Has Been Surviving

‘I Don’t Think Higuain Will Play Well In This League’ – Chelsea Fans Say As They Express Pessimism About Their New Striker’s Ability

‘I Would Shoot Anybody That Says Atiku’ – Minister For Transportation , Rotimi Amaechi, Threatens During APC Campaign Rally In Kebbi Today (Video)

Breaking!!! Barcelona Beat PSG & Man City To complete The Signing Of 21 Year Old De Jong For €75m

‘Only PMB The Great Can Make This Happen. It’s Natural, It’s Voluntary,’ – Nigerians Say As Teeming Crowd Welcome Buhari In Kebbi Today (Picture)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *