Why buhari and Obasanjo’s hanshake shouldn’t shock you – Shehu Sani

Lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has said that Nigerians shouldn’t be shocked to see President Muhammadu Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo shake hands and smile.

This admonition comes after much ado was made about a handshake the two former military heads shared, during the National Council of state, which held on Tuesday at the state house.

According to the lawmaker, the handshake shouldn’t come as a surprise because the two leaders come a long way, noting that “the glue of their history is thicker than the paste of their politics.”

The senator speaking via his Twitter handlenon Tuesday further said the emotions of their fanatics, can not undo, or shake the pillar of their class interest.

He wrote:

PMB & OBJ; Don’t be shocked when you see them shake hands and smile;the glue of their history is thicker than the paste of their politics.The pillar of their class interest is stronger than the emotions of their fanatics.