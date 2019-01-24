Why NNPC must be sold – Atiku insists

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar made headlines last week, after he said that he would sell Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Atiku, who says NNPC should not be run by the government, said the organisation has become a “mafia organisation”, that’s why it must be privatized to ensure proper running.

The former vice president said this, while speaking in Lagos during an interactive session with the business community on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

“Let me go back to my experience. When we got into office, I walked up to my boss and said “Sir, there are two mafia organisations in government: one is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while the other one is the National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA).

“I said unless we dismantle these mafia organisations, we cannot make progress. Let’s privatise them… the long and short of this is that I am committed to privitaisation as I have said. I swear even if they are going to kill me, I will do it (privatise NNPC)”.

The presidential candidate of the opposition party, on Wednesday, when answering a question from a Twitter user how the Nigerian economy work without NNPC, after it is sold.

Sir. You said you will sell NNPC when you voted, so how do you think Nigeria will do without NNPC and how the Nigerian economy work smoothie without NNPC?

— Official_mbk (@Abubakarmbk) January 24, 2019

In his response, Atiku said the petroleum corporation doesn’t have to be an election slush fund for every government in power but more.

We’ll list part of the NNPC on the Nigerian Stock exchange, so any Nigerian has the opportunity to co-own and benefit.

We’ll also bring in investors – this will bring transparency to NNPC, make it profitable for the first time.