Politics, Trending

Why NNPC must be sold – Atiku insists

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar made headlines last week, after he said that he would sell Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Atiku, who says NNPC should not be run by the government, said the organisation has become a “mafia organisation”, that’s why it must be privatized to ensure proper running.

The former vice president said this, while speaking in Lagos during an interactive session with the business community on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

“Let me go back to my experience. When we got into office, I walked up to my boss and said “Sir, there are two mafia organisations in government: one is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while the other one is the National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA).

“I said unless we dismantle these mafia organisations, we cannot make progress. Let’s privatise them… the long and short of this is that I am committed to privitaisation as I have said. I swear even if they are going to kill me, I will do it (privatise NNPC)”.

The presidential candidate of the opposition party, on Wednesday, when answering a question from a Twitter user  how the Nigerian economy work without NNPC, after it is sold.

Sir. You said you will sell NNPC when you voted, so how do you think Nigeria will do without NNPC and how the Nigerian economy work smoothie without NNPC?

In his response, Atiku said the petroleum corporation doesn’t have to be an election slush fund for every government in power but more.

NNPC needs to be more than an election slush fund for every government in power, he said.

We’ll list part of the NNPC on the Nigerian Stock exchange, so any Nigerian has the opportunity to co-own and benefit.

We’ll also bring in investors – this will bring transparency to NNPC, make it profitable for the first time.

You may also like

We need the ‘respected’ Ezekwesili on board

Just In: Oby Ezekwesili’s party levies serious allegations against her

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24thJanuary

Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race, insists on coalition

Man & woman pictured fighting outside a Shoprite Mall 

What Nigerians are saying about Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

Breaking!!! Oby Ezekwesili steps down from 2019 presidential race

Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

Devoted Christian Nurse arrested after woman in coma for 14 years gives birth in hospital

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *