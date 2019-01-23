News, Uncategorized

Why we disbanded F-SARS – Nigeria Police Force discloses

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, on Wednesday disclosed why Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, F-SARS, was disbanded.

NPF spokesperson, Frank Mba explained that FSARS was decentralised in a bid to correct the abnormality, restore order and bring the police closer to the people.

Featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Mba disclosed that the reforms of F-SARS won’t be cosmetics.

Mba said the move was just “a tip of the iceberg among very many reforms IGP Mohammed Adamu is bringing in the Force.”

He said: “It will correct every anomaly, bureaucratic bottleneck &bring the Police close to the people. The IGP is committed to this willpower & has directed the command CPs on his policy direction in this regard.

“Decentralisation of SARS is to ensure unity of command and control and in line with democratic and community policing. This is just a tip of the iceberg among very many reforms IGP MA ADAMU mni is bringing in the Force

“We are committed to giving Nigerians the best security arrangement in the general election with equal playing ground & adequate security for all. As the lead agency in internal security, we will work with other security and safety agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment”.

