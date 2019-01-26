By Blessing NewsJanuary 26, 2019 Woman’s breast spills out from dress in a public bus in Lagos A male Twitter user posted this photo of a woman’s breasts spilling out of her dress in a public bus in Lagos.People are reacting to the photo on Twitter. You may also like Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s style will inspire you If she doesn’t spend on you, you are a side guy- Nigerian twitter user claims Latasha Ngwube flashes her cleavage in new photo Check out this throwback photo of Chioma Chukwuka and Funke Akindele Mr 2kay posted this interesting photo DJ Cuppy buys new Rolls Royce Linda Osifo buys new house in Lagos Chioma shares loved up photos of her and Davido in the UK Uti Nwakchukwu is looking dapper in new photo Previous articleCurvy Ghana based actress says she hates her body Next articleMarried woman cries in pain after she gets stuck with lover during sex Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.