By Blessing NewsJanuary 29, 2019 Wunmi Obe’s reaction to Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs is hilarious Wunmi Obe posted this hilarious comment about Cossy’s boobs. You may also like Simi shares wedding photo Victoria Kimani shows her butt in new photos Patoranking shares new photo with Alex Iwobi Davido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London Toolz wore this sexy outfit to Davido’s concert Kenneh Omeruo shares photo of wife and daughter Twitter user says he never receives gifts from girls Betty Irabor blasts people who make other people feel insecure Media personality, Seyi Atigarin wore this stunning dress to the Film Gala Previous articleDavido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London Next articlePatoranking shares new photo with Alex Iwobi Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.