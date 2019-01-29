News

Wunmi Obe’s reaction to Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs is hilarious

Check out Wunmi Obe

Wunmi Obe posted this hilarious comment about Cossy’s boobs.

You may also like

Chop their money and run – Toke Makinwa advises women chased by married men

There is no girl in Nigeria that can twerk more than me – Dabota Lawson

Bobrisky has something to say about the Jussie Smollett attack

This Twitter testimony will inspire you!

There is no love in marriage – IK Ogbonna

Ycee is back with a new video – Balance

This Facebook photo will shock you!

It is a woman’s world for real – Ibrahim Suleiman

Di’Ja shares photos of her husband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *