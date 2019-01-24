Trending

You only have yourself to blame, if you don’t succeed – Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has said that people must have streams of income in this new year as they will only have themselves to blame if they don’t succeed.

According to the actress cum producer, a lot of people are ‘cleaning out’, because they have multiple streams of making money.

Speaking via her IG handle on Thursday, unsuccessful people, will only have themselves to blame, adding that no one owes anyone anything.

On her part, she says she’s doing so many things to make money and looking for more hours to add to her day.

See what she shared below

