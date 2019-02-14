14 persons die at Buhari’s PH rally? (Graphic Video)

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for remaining silent after 14 persons reportedly died at his campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers states on Tuesday.

The persons were said to have died following a stampede at the stadium in Port Harcourt, the venue for the campaign rally.

Omokri speaking via Twitter on Tuesday, accused president Buhari of being more concerned with his reelection bid than the safety and security of Nigerians.

He wrote:

A day after 14 Nigerians died at his rally in PH, Buhari has not said anything. It is this type of insensitivity that made Nigerians reject him. It is more important for Buhari to secure his 2nd term than to secure Nigerians. May their souls rest in peace.

See video as shared by Omokri via Twitter