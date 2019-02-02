Politics, Trending

2 Reasons Why Atiku Is Not Destined For Presidency – Oshiomole

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) Adams Oshiomole has fired another swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, today, 28th February.

The Former Governor of Edo state said Atiku has never been destined to be the president of Nigeria while addressing a  post-presidential election press conference at the party National secretariat, Abuja.

He highlighted the following as the reason why the former Vice President is not destined for the highest political post in the country.

  • I challenge you to take a look at his character- Leadership is about character.” he maintained
  • He added that his unstable state as a politician by decamping, re-camping and decamping underscore is unsuitability for the highest office in the land

