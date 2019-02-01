2019: Atiku will win narrowly – The Economist restates

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Africa has predicted again that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the presidential election holding February 16th.

The EIU Africa, which had also predicted Muhammadu Buhari’s victory over Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, on Friday stated that said that Atiku and PDP will win the historic election.

In a few tweets on Friday, the EIU noted that though Atiku’s declaration that he would give amnesty to corrupt public servants willing to refund their loot, was politically wrong move at this delicate time but he would still coast victory.

What they tweeted

“# NigeriaDecides2019 : Less than 2 weeks before # Nigeria‘s presidential election. Abubakar has floated idea of corruption amnesty. It is arguably an impolitic time for such a delicate proposal.”

“Abubakar is hard-pressed to convince voters that he is a clean politician, having been on the receiving end of numerous graft allegations in the past.