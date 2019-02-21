2019 Brit Awards: See full list of winners

English acts came out for the 2019 Brit Awards held at the o2 Arena, London, last night and yes, a few picked up an award or two.

See full list of winners below;

British album of the year

WINNER: The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine – High As Hope

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

British female solo artist

WINNER: Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Lily Allen

British male solo artist

WINNER: George Ezra

Aphex Twin

Craig David

Giggs

Sam Smith

British group

WINNER: The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

WINNER: Tom Walker

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Critics’ choice

WINNER: Sam Fender

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

British single

WINNER: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Anne-Marie – 2002

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

George Ezra – Shotgun

Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

RAMZ – Barking

Rudimental – These Days

Siagla and Paloma Faith – Lullaby

Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

British video

WINNER: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me

Anne-Marie – 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You

Rita Ora – Let Me Love You

Rudimental – These Days

International male solo artist

WINNER: Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female solo artist

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monae

International group

WINNER: The Carters

Brockhampton

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

Brits global success award

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

British producer of the year

WINNER: Calvin Harris

Outstanding contribution to music

WINNER: Pink