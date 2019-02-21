Entertainment

2019 Brit Awards: See full list of winners

English acts came out for the 2019 Brit Awards held at the o2 Arena, London, last night and yes, a few picked up an award or two.

See full list of winners below;

British album of the year
WINNER: The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

British female solo artist

WINNER: Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Lily Allen

British male solo artist
WINNER: George Ezra
Aphex Twin
Craig David
Giggs
Sam Smith

British group
WINNER: The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years

British breakthrough act
WINNER: Tom Walker
Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel

Critics’ choice
WINNER: Sam Fender
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia

British single
WINNER: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss
Anne-Marie – 2002
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
Dua Lipa – IDGAF
George Ezra – Shotgun
Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
RAMZ – Barking
Rudimental – These Days
Siagla and Paloma Faith – Lullaby
Tom Walker – Leave A Light On
British video

WINNER: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me
Anne-Marie – 2002
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
Dua Lipa – IDGAF
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You
Rita Ora – Let Me Love You
Rudimental – These Days
International male solo artist
WINNER: Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female solo artist
WINNER: Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine & The Queens
Janelle Monae
International group
WINNER: The Carters
Brockhampton
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
Brits global success award

WINNER: Ed Sheeran
British producer of the year

WINNER: Calvin Harris
Outstanding contribution to music

WINNER: Pink

