Ahead of the forthcoming election, Arguably Nigerian finest actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has asked Nigerians not to sell their votes. The legendary actress stressed that if one votes rightly, then he or she is not far away from making a difference in the country.

Geneveive concluded by saying ” you are in control only once in every 4 years and as such you need to make the best decision.”

She made this call via her Instagram page today February, 15th.

What she said: