2019 Grammys Award: BET Disses Nicki Minj After Cardi B Made History At The Grammys

Black Entertainment Television(BET) aimed a slight dig at American female rapper, Nicki Minaj, after her musical rival, Cardi, made history at the Grammys by becoming the first female rapper to pick up a rap award at the Global award.

Recall that the duo(Cardi B and Nicki Minaj) just put their beef behind them recently and Nicki Minaj was neither at the venue of the award ceremony nor a nominee on any award category.

It remains unknown while BET would whom Nicki Minaj have always supported would release such sensitive tweet.

The tweet: