2019: Kano needs a governor like me, Abacha’s son says as he canvases for votes

Son of late head of state and governorship candidate of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), in Kano state, Mohammad Abacha, has said that he’ll bring to life to comatose industries in the state, if elected.

According to the son of the late head of state, not only will he revive dead industries, he’ll also ensure government’s spending are channelled towards reforms in the economy.

Abacha’s son, who has contested governorship elections thrice, said these, while addressing supporters at the Kano Polo ground, noting that these will be done, in his first 100 days in office.

The governorship hopeful decried the rate of unemployment and drug abuse by the youths in the state, promising that be would make education free, if voted into power.

“Number of the unemployed in the state is alarming, while we keep churning out graduates from our tertiary institutions every year.

“Our mission is to make Kano another economic giant. Our state needs a governor who brings investments not who kills investments. It needs a governor who generates wealth for the people, not the one who takes the wealth away.

It needs a governor who opens the business gates for Kano markets, not those who want to close the gates. Our state also needs a leader with international connection because Kano was founded on the brilliance of responsible business disciples,” he said.

