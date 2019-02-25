2019 Oscars: See full list of winners

The 2019 Oscar awards was held last night, February 24th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

See full list of winners below;

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

WINNER: Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

WINNER: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

WINNER: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Adam McKay – Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed – Paul Schrader

WINNER: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

Vice – Adam McKay

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

WINNER: Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Łukasz Żal – Cold War

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel – Never Look Away

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart – Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mary Zophres – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

WINNER: Ruth Carter – Black Panther

Sandy Powell – The Favourite

Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

WINNER: Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney –Vice

BEST SOUND EDITING

Black Panther

WINNER: John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone – Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

WINNER: Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali – Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

WINNER: Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J. D. Schwalm – First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

WINNER: Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

WINNER: Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton – Period. End of Sentence.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Animal Behaviour

WINNER: Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

WINNER: Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman – Skin