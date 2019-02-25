Entertainment

2019 Oscars: See full list of winners

The 2019 Oscar awards was held last night, February 24th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

See full list of winners below;

BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
WINNER: Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
WINNER: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
WINNER: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice

BEST DIRECTOR
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Adam McKay – Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed – Paul Schrader
WINNER: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Adam McKay

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
WINNER: Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Łukasz Żal – Cold War
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel – Never Look Away
WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart – Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Mary Zophres – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
WINNER: Ruth Carter – Black Panther
Sandy Powell – The Favourite
Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Border – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
WINNER: Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney –Vice

BEST SOUND EDITING
Black Panther
WINNER: John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone – Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING
Black Panther
WINNER: Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali – Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
WINNER: Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J. D. Schwalm – First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
WINNER: Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters

BEST DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
WINNER: Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton – Period. End of Sentence.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Animal Behaviour
WINNER: Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
WINNER: Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman – Skin

