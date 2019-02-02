2019: Pdp has got intelligence that apc already camping foreigners to rig election

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has urged the National Electoral Commissione, INEC to sanction the All Progressives Congress, APC for inviting foreigners to it’s campaign rally in Kano state.

This comes after two governors from Niger Republic attended president Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally in Kano state on Thursday.

According to Secondus, his party has it on good authority that the ruling party has concluded plans to use “dubious means to fake their popularity and manipulate the ballot,” in the February 16th election.

In a statement on Friday, Secondus said thus:

Importation of foreigners to Rally: I want INEC to sanction Buhari and APC.

I called on INEC to sanction President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC for importing foreigners into the country in preparation for their rigging plot.

Contrary to the Electoral Act, the APC, brought in foreigners and government officials from neighboring countries of Niger Republic and Chad to Kano to finalize arrangement on how to use them to swell their votes in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa states.

PDP has credible intelligence that the ruling party having realized their dwindling popularity in the North West zone is devising a dubious means to fake their popularity and manipulate the ballot.

I want INEC to take necessary step to act on this matter by applying the necessary sanction on the APC candidate who invited foreigners to a campaign rally for ulterior motives aimed at influencing ballot in the country.

Even before Thursday’s importation of these foreigners into kano rally, the PDP has gotten privileged intelligence that the Kaduna state government has been bringing in foreigners and camping them with a view to influencing votes.

We are aware that unless they connive with INEC this dubious act would not be possible, I therefore warn INEC to take necessary steps to avert any undue influence.