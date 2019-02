Reacting to the victory of President Muhammad Buhari, The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomole has congratulated President Buhari on his re-election bid.

Oshiomole asserted that those who predicted anarchy for Nigeria ahead of the 2019 presidential election have been put to shame. He also declared that the political career of Senate President, Bukola Saraki has been dead and buried and that led to his loss on Saturday National Assembly election.