Former president of Nigeria, Aremu Olusegun Obasanjo was recorded at a train station, hurrying away.

Obasanjo was one of the fervent supporters of his former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

With the re-election of President Buhari, it has been rumored that Obasanjo could become a victim of Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign.

Watch the video below;