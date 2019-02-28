Local News, Politics, Trending

2019 Presidential Election: “We have Confidence in The Result” – UK

Since the declaration of President Muhammad Buhari as the winner of February 23, 2019 election, world leaders have congratulated the winner and declared the process and outcome of the election as free and fair.

The British High Commission in Abuja on Wednesday through the minister of state for Africa, Harriett Baldwin declared the conduct of the election as satisfactory and urged oppositions, willing to contest the result, to do so in a democratic way.

Read excerpts below;

The result declared by the Nigerian election commission is consistent with the result obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process.

Along with our international partners, the UK believes the Nigerian people can have confidence in the result

Tags

#NigeriaDecides2019#NIGERIAHASDECIDEDUK

