2019 Presidential Election:Election Witnessed Low Turnout of Voters – INEC

Lagos State experienced the lowest turnout amongst all the states, with a turnout of 17.25 per cent, followed by Abia State, with 18 per cent; and Rivers, with 19.97 per cent valid voters.

The percentage represents 28,614,190 people who cast their votes during the elections, representing 0.19 per cent less than the accredited voters, who made up a total of 35.66 per cent, that is 29,364, 209 of the total registered voters.

In addition, the data showed that just 33.18 per cent, that is 27,324,583 of the 82,344,107 registered voters were the valid votes that determined the outcome of the election. Kano State had the highest number of votes cast with 1,964,751 and 1,891,134 valid votes.

While, Jigawa recorded the highest rate of voter turnout, with 55.67 per cent, that is 1,171,801, out of its registered voters that showed up for accreditation.