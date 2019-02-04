2019: What Nigerians have decided to do with Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home, don’t vote order

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had aksdd Nigerians to boycott the forthcoming elections.

The IPOB leader who also fixed February 16th, which is the date for the presidential election, as the day of the referendum for Biafra, said this on Saturday during his live broadcast from London, UK.

“By voting, all you are doing is perpetuating the misery of our people, he said.

“To vote in the zoo means to endorse 1999 fraudulent constitution. By voting, all you are doing is perpetuating the misery of our people.

Reacting to Kanu’s statement, many Nigerians are calling those of Igbo extraction to shun election boycott and go all out to vote the candidate of their choice. Some of them who reacted via Twitter, labelled KANU a fraud, and asked that he should be totally ignored.

Take a look at what Nigerians said via Twitter

I thought Nnamdi Kanu guy is even educated and sensible but lately he's been saying all sort of gibberish. How can you tell your people not to vote & exercise their civil right ? And somehow he thinks he'll get a referendum by doing that smh dullard. — Your Village People™ (@city_people1) February 4, 2019

Nnamdi Kanu used to make sense until this his recent "boycott election" nonsense. Now he's no better than a desperate lout be clouded by power mongery,self service and greed. — Enebechi leo (@Iamprosperous1) February 4, 2019

Nnamdi Kanu was paid off to go on exile…been quiet since. And suddenly he rears his head during the peak of the elections to tell Igbos not to vote. And some of my mumu brethrens can smell what the Aso Rock is cooking? 😩🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ferdinand. (@Poltergeyst_) February 3, 2019

Nnamdi Kanu, a descendant of Israel and citizen of Britain says you should not vote on February 16 because the presidential candidates are from Sudan and Cameroon. — Paul C Nwabuikwu (@paul_nwabuikwu) February 3, 2019

Nnamdi Kanu has fixed the Biafran referendum on the day of the presidential elections, Feb 16 and directed all Igbos to stay at home so Biafran population commission will come and count them for referendum purpose. Kanu that is on exile in London 😂😂 — Oluyemi Fasipe🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) February 3, 2019

Biafra was never the answer then, isn't the answer now an would never be in the future. The Igbo's should go out and vote. KANU is an idiot and would always be an idiot. — Duru Chibuzor eric (@DuruchibuzorE) February 3, 2019

Dear Biafrans, I am truly deeply sorry for the history of what Nigeria did to every single one of you. But, please, please, come out & vote. Nnamdi Kanu lives in London and he has a British passport, his realities are different from yours. Vote and help change the way things are — Olushola Pacheco (@sholawa) February 3, 2019

Those agitating for boycotting of election on 16 Feb are worst than fools, this Biafra thing is getting some people mad. Igbos are known for their self reliance and deep thinking. Where is Nnamdi Kanu that's asking you to boycott election? pic.twitter.com/7L0u4GpJYH — Olayinka Samuel 🇳🇬 (@_olayinka) February 3, 2019

My Dear Igbo Brothers and Sisters, let me use @AMADICHIMA as a point of contact to tell you all that Nnmadi Kanu of IPOB is simply working for Buhari's re-election. He wants votes apartheid in South East(#Atiku's stronghold) So that buhari can win. His tactics cannot work.☹ — Bolanle. V. Esq.🇳🇬 (@bolanle_cole) February 3, 2019