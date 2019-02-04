Politics, Trending

2019: What Nigerians have decided to do with Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home, don’t vote order

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had aksdd Nigerians to boycott the forthcoming elections.

The IPOB leader who also fixed February 16th, which is the date for the presidential election, as the day of the referendum for Biafra, said this on Saturday during his live broadcast from London, UK.

“By voting, all you are doing is perpetuating the misery of our people, he said.

“To vote in the zoo means to endorse 1999 fraudulent constitution. By voting, all you are doing is perpetuating the misery of our people.

Reacting to Kanu’s statement, many Nigerians are calling those of Igbo extraction to shun election boycott and go all out to vote the candidate of their choice. Some of them who reacted via Twitter, labelled KANU a fraud, and asked that he should be totally ignored.

Take a look at what Nigerians said via Twitter

