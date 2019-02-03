3 Days To Election: Tinubu Spotted With PDP Members(Photos)

With just three days to the much anticipated 2019 presidential election, All Progressive Party(APC) National leader and a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was spotted with some of the oppositions People Democratic Party(PDP) member yesterday.

Recall that PDP presidential campaign train was at Lagos yesterday, where they show off the teeming crowd that beseiged their campaign rally.

Well, the former Governor while addressing journalists this morning has debunk claims that he is set to exit the party he helped form(APC) any moment.

